Delhi LG approves acquisition of land for Urban Extension Road II project

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the acquisition of land in southwest Delhi that was crucial for completion of the long-pending Urban Extension Road II (UER-II) project, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

The UER-II has been planned to decongest Delhi by creating a bypass between north and southwest Delhi.

Saxena has approved the acquisition of over two bighas of land at Bharthal village that was critical for completion of the project, an official said, adding the non-acquisition of this land parcel alone has delayed the project by seven years.

In April 2016, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had requested for acquisition of the land at Bharthal village in southwest Delhi.

However, the acquisition process could not be completed pending several litigations and thus delaying the UER-II, which is proposed in the Delhi Master Plan as the third Ring Road for Delhi aimed at decongesting Dhaula Kuan and other sections of both outer and inner Ring Roads, the Raj Niwas official explained.

The UER-II was proposed by the DDA from NH-1 to NH-2 connecting areas like Narela, Bawana and Rohini in north Delhi to Dwarka Sub City, IGI Airport and Gurugram.

It also aims at connecting all the major national highways in the western side of Delhi including NH-1, NH-10, NH-8 and NH-2.

Once operational, the UER-II will also provide an alternative route to the commuters and freight traffic between southern and eastern parts of Haryana (including districts of Ambala, Panipat, Karnal, Rohtak, and Bahadurgarh), to Delhi and Gurugram, and further up to Rajasthan. PTI SLB SLB KVK KVK