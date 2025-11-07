Delhi LG approves action against two officers for negligence in Rajinder Nagar coaching deaths

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena has approved disciplinary proceedings against two Delhi Fire Services officials for alleged "negligence of duty" and "concealment of facts" in connection with the death of three IAS aspirants due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar last year, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

The two 'Group A' officers were placed under suspension over the incident last year.

"Delhi LG has approved disciplinary action against them under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965 (CCS(CCA) Rules 1965). Saxena also directed Directorate of Vigilance to ensure adherence to the stipulated timelines for completion of instant Disciplinary Proceedings," an official said.

On July 27 last year, the basement library of RAU’s IAS Study Circle in Rajinder Nagar area flooded following heavy rainfall, resulting in the death of three students who were stranded there.

The two officers, on July 1 last year, had inspected the premises for issuance of Fire Safety Certificate, and gave a go-ahead for the basement to be illegally used as a seating room/library, the official said.

On basis of their wrong recommendation, Fire Safety Certificate was issued on July 9, 2024 by the Delhi Fire Services.

Both of them were found responsible for concealment of fact regarding misuse of the basement as library, and failure for referring the matter, he added. Both Fire Safety officers were placed under suspension by LG Saxena last year after the district magistrate enquiry in the matter. PTI SLB ARB ARB ARB