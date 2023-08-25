Delhi LG approves allotment of land to 2 Universities for campuses in Narela

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the allotment of 25 acres of land each to the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and the Delhi Teachers' University for setting up campuses in Narela, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

Saxena also gave his nod to the proposal of the universities to purchase flats from the DDA in Narela for staff housing and student accommodation, they said, adding that it will give a big developmental boost to the area.

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) was facing a severe space crunch and had written to the DDA requesting allotment of land for its new residential North Campus.

It had also requested allotment of DDA flats at Narela to meet the residential requirements of its staff and students.

The Delhi Teachers' University, established in January last year and functioning out of a school building in Outram Line in Mukherjee Nagar, had written to the DDA requesting 25 acres of land in Narela for the establishment of its campus along with allotment of DDA flats for housing its staff and students, officials said.

"In consideration of these requests, the LG who is also the Chairman of the DDA, has approved the allotment of 25 acres of land each to the two Universities by DDA, as also allotment of 200 flats each to them for their housing/accommodation needs," the official said.