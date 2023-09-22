Delhi LG approves allotment of land to construct sewage pumping station, power grid

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the allotment and allocation of parcels of land for the construction of a sewage pumping station, power grid and other utilities, pending for a long, in different parts of the national capital, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

Saxena has approved the allotment and transfer of 3,360 sq mts of land at Bhalswa to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for the construction of a sewage pumping station in Badli.

The land will be transferred to DJB by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

He also approved the allocation of land measuring 1451.54 sq mts to RRTS on a temporary basis for a year for utility purposes in Jangpura area where construction activities are undergoing for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) and an elevated road connecting the Ring Road, the officials said.

In Jangpura area, a parcel of 919.54 sq mts of land has been allotted to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for relocation of shops in the shadow area of the elevated road and temporary parking.

A piece of land measuring 4291.386 sq mts for construction of 66KV Grid ESS at Uttam Nagar’s Nawada village will be transferred from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) to the Power Department free of cost, they said.

Saxena, who is the competent authority, approved the transfer of the land to the Power Department which will allow power utilities to construct or expand power-related infrastructure, they said. PTI SLB NB