Delhi LG approves appointment of 232 GDMOs in govt hospitals

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the appointment of 232 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) across various city government hospitals, a Raj Niwas official said on Sunday.

These doctors, appointed as Group 'A' officers through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), will address longstanding vacancies in the healthcare system, a statement from Raj Niwas said.

The LG has approved the appointment of 232 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs), who will be deployed to hospitals such as Lok Nayak, Raja Harish Chandra, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, as well as in offices of the Chief District Medical Officers.

"It is expected that these appointments will bring relief to the situation caused by inordinate delays over the past many years in the appointment of permanent doctors, with the AAP government focusing on appointments on a contractual basis in an ad-hoc manner," the statement said.