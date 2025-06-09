Delhi LG approves cadre restructuring of I&FC department; 156 new posts created

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) In a move aimed at strengthening efforts to clean the Yamuna river, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved cadre restructuring of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) of the Delhi government.

As part of the restructuring, 156 additional posts have been created, including those of executive engineers and junior engineers (civil). Other posts such as accounts officers, upper and lower division clerks (UDC/LDC), and multi-tasking staff (MTS) have also been sanctioned, Raj Niwas official said.

An official said the restructuring will support the department in managing and operating 22 open drains that discharge into the Yamuna. The initiative aligns with the government's broader objective of rejuvenating the river and improving civic infrastructure in the national capital.

The LG's approval is also seen as part of his larger commitment to improving service conditions for government employees in Delhi, he said.

The official said that with the new posts, the I&FCD plans to increase its number of divisions from 14 to 20.

The department is currently engaged in various civil works, including construction of roads, drains, community buildings and infrastructure development, under schemes such as Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyaan, projects in unauthorised colonies, panchayat works and the development of chhat ghats.

The addition of six new civil divisions will help the department manage the rising workload and meet new project requirements more efficiently, he added. PTI SHB AMJ SHB AMJ AMJ