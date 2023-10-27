Delhi LG approves CM's proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers from November 1

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a proposal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers with effect from November 1 this year, an official at the LG Secretariat said on Friday.

Advertisment

The lieutenant governor also directed the chief minister to consider recruiting the volunteers to be terminated as Home Guards.

No immediate reaction was available from the chief minister's office.

The development came hours after the chief minister asked Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to appoint the civil defence volunteers as Home Guards and depute them as bus marshals.

"Approving the proposal to end the CDVs' illegal recruitment and deployment, Saxena has raised serious livelihood concerns and directed the CM that the CDVs who lose their job in the process should be considered for appointment as Home Guards, about 10,000 positions of whom, the LG has approved recently," the official said.

The LG has also flagged the issue of the CDVs not getting their salary for the past six to seven months and expressed dissatisfaction over the fact the relevant file was sent to him even though the minister concerned and the chief minister were fully competent to take a decision on it on their own, he added. PTI VIT SMN