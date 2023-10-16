Delhi LG approves creation of 571 posts to strengthen IT cadre

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the creation of 571 posts to strengthen and restructure the Information Technology cadre for government departments, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

This includes 263 posts in the Generic Category, 171 in the Specialised Category and 137 for Data Entry Operators, they said.

The LG also said in future, whenever there is a need to create IT cadre posts in any department, it should send a request to the IT Department -- the cadre controlling authority -- which in turn should follow the due process to do the needful.

A High-Level Committee which was formed in September last year under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (GAD) to study the existing cadre and propose a new and dynamic structure of the IT cadre had created a sub-committee to do the same.

Advertisment

After an extensive study, the sub-committee prepared a report on the IT cadre and its restructuring in a bid to strengthen it. The report was submitted to the High-Level Committee in October last year, the officials said.

The High-Level Committee accepted all the recommendations of the sub-committee along with certain additional recommendations which included the creation of the dual structure of the IT cadre -- Generic IT domain for overall IT-related requirements of departments of Delhi government and specialised IT domain with five specialised domains as per domain-specific requirements of the department and IT projects like cyber and data security, and cloud computing.

Being a "services" matter, the main committee recommended obtaining in-principle approval of the Lt Governor through the chief secretary, they said. PTI SLB RHL