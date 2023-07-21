Delhi LG approves draft Delhi Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Rules, 2023

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the draft Delhi Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Rules, 2023 aimed at regulating the functioning of private security agencies in the national capital, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

The rules stipulate the procedure for verification of character and antecedents of private security guards and supervisors, type of training prescribed for them, physical standards and other conditions, they said.

The rules make it clear that all the training agencies shall submit the details of security guards and supervisors trained batch-wise to the controlling authority within 30 days of completion of the training along with a physical or soft copy of their training certificates.

According to the officials, the rules also stipulate the number of supervisors to be employed and the format to be followed for issuing photo identity cards. PTI SLB DIV DIV