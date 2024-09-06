Delhi LG approves extending service of over 220 contractual craft instructors at ITIs

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Delhi LG V K Saxena has approved service extension of 229 contractual craft instructors in Delhi government's industrial training institutes (ITIs) for one year, according to an official statement on Friday.

The service tenure of the instructors has been extended from August 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025, the statement from LG's office said.

The extension has been granted on the proposal of the Department of Training and Technical Education of Delhi government, until regular appointments on the posts of craft instructors are made, it said.

The directorate has requisitioned 258 posts for regular recruitment, which are under process with the Delhi State Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (DSSSB), it added. PTI VIT RPA