Delhi LG approves extension of contractual nursing staff for one more year

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the extension of services for 962 nursing staff working in city hospitals on a contractual basis for an additional year.

The LG's approval is aligned with the one-time regularisation policy issued on October 11, 2020, according to a statement from Raj Niwas.

Last year, on July 1, 2023, Saxena had authorised a similar extension, directing the Health Department and the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to notify the vacant permanent positions occupied by these contractual employees and to initiate the process for their regular appointments, it said.

Currently, 962 nursing staff are deployed on contract basis across various hospitals and medical institutions under the Delhi government, filling regular sanctioned posts.

The LG was informed that a requisition for 1,507 nursing officer positions has already been advertised by the DSSSB, with examinations scheduled for this month, it added.

Saxena, who has been advocating for filling permanent posts through regular processes rather than ad-hoc measures, has approved the proposal for extension, directing once again that the vacancies be filled at the earliest possible while adhering to due process, including reservation norms,the release said. PTI NSM RPA