Delhi LG approves filing of case against PWD engineer for misuse of official position

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given his approval to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to file a case against a PWD engineer for alleging misusing his power and releasing payments without proper verification of work, according to an official order.

The ACB had requested permission to register the case against the engineer based on a complaint, it said.

According to the order, the complaint alleged misuse of official position and power by PWD officers under criminal conspiracy with a contractor and his firm for undue pecuniary gains and release of payments without proper verification of work at the site that caused undue loss to the government exchequer.

"The documents/material provided by the ACB, GNCT of Delhi and comments/recommendations provided by the concerned administrative department placed before Hon'ble Lt. Governor, Delhi. After having carefully examined the facts and records of the case, the Hon'ble Lt. Governor, being the competent authority, has accorded the approval to register the case in the above matter," the notice stated.