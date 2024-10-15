Delhi LG approves land acquisition for Aerocity-Tughlakabad metro corridor

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The construction of Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Metro Phase-IV will expedite after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's approval for acquisition of land in Khanpur Village, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

Saxena has approved the acquisition of land measuring 1,688 square metre at Khanpur Village in south Delhi, they said.

The LG has also approved the transfer of land measuring 1,600 square metres belonging to the Education Department, for an year to DMRC, in lieu of a rent of Rs 13.37 lakh. This will facilitate the construction of interchange station on the RK Ashram - Majlis Park and Indraprastha - Inder Lok Corridors of Delhi Metro, the officials said.

This vacant land will be used for the development of the underground station at the Idgah Road, to be named as Nabi Karim Metro Station.

The underground station will be constructed below the piece of land being transferred to DMRC and once the construction is completed, it will be returned to the Education Department, they stated.

The land to be acquired at Khanpur had been pending for more than four years, with DMRC having made a request for acquisition on July 7, 2020. Once the acquisition takes place, this critical section of the Aerocity - Tughlakabad metro corridor will be completed in around one year, the officials said.

This in turn will help people commuting from densely populated colonies of southeast Delhi to the airport and other locations on the line far easier, in the process also addressing the issue of perpetual traffic jams on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, they said.

Once developed, Nabi Karim interchange station at Idgah Road will help seamless metro travel for people commuting on the heavily traversed RK Ashram-Majlis Park and Indraprastha-Inder Lok corridors of Delhi Metro, the officials added. PTI NIT HIG