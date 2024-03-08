Delhi LG approves panels to implement Centre's scheme for financial help to poor prisoners

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has given nod for the constitution of an ‘Empowered Committee’ and an ‘Oversight Committee’ for the implementation of a year-old Centre's scheme of offering 'financial assistance to poor prisoners’, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

The scheme, which will be implemented according to the guidelines and standing operating procedure (SOP) issued by the ministry of home affairs, is likely to benefit at present 162 prisoners in various jails of Delhi who are unable to be released due to financial constraints and support, they added.

The approximate amount required to provide assistance to these prisoners (161 under trial prisoners and one convict) have been calculated to Rs 23.79 lakh by the prison department.

The scheme will not only benefit the poor jail inmates but also resolve the over-crowding problem in the jails, officials said.

"The LG took note that implementation of the scheme has been delayed despite the Union home minister writing to the Delhi chief minister in May last year to take advantage of the scheme for which the entire fund will be provided by the Centre. Later in June, Union home secretary had also written letter to the Delhi government for taking necessary action for the implementation of the scheme," the official said.

Saxena also noticed that the scheme was part of the Union Budget 2023-24 and there is a need for its expeditious implementation according to the SOP circulated by the ministry of home affairs, he added.

The home department of the Delhi government proposed that 'Empowered Committee' according to the guidelines and SOP will have district collector or District Magistrate, secretary, district legal services authority, deputy commissioner of police, superintendent or deputy superintendent of the concerned prison, judge in-charge of the concerned prison and a nominee of the district judge.

The 'Oversight Committee' will have principal secretary (home or jail), secretary (law), secretary (state legal services authority), DIG or IG (prison), registrar general of the high court and special commissioner of police.

The objectives of the scheme include providing financial assistance to those poor inmates who are primarily deprived of social ties or are less educated and belong to low income groups, the officials said.

This step will enable them to become a part of the mainstream society as a valuable citizen, after getting released from jail, they added. PTI SLB SLB KSS KSS