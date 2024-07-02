Delhi LG approves promotion of 12 vice-principals as principals

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the promotion of 12 vice-principals to the post of principal in the Directorate of Education of the city government, the Raj Niwas said on Tuesday.

Saxena approved the promotions as per recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the Directorate of Education. The DPC meeting regarding the matter was held on June 25, an official said.

The promotions will be in level-12 in the pay matrix as per 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC)and Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017 plus usual allowances, as admissible under the rules, with immediate effect, the official said.

Saxena, who has been pushing for better service conditions for government employees through timely promotions and time-bound grant of Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACP), among others, has ensured that 411 vice-principals have been promoted to principals, and 51 principals to Deputy Directors of Education (DDE) in the last 2 years, the release said. PTI SLB RPA