Delhi LG approves proposal to make Aadhaar mandatory for issuing income certificate

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal of the Delhi government to make Aadhaar mandatory for issuing income certificates, according to a Raj Niwas note issued on Tuesday.

The move aims at eliminating any irregularity in issuing income certificates, it said.

The LG approved the proposal for notifying the service of 'issuance of income certificate' under Section 7 of the Aadhar Act, 2016.

The Centre and states can make Aadhaar-based authentication compulsory to establish the identity of an individual under the Aadhaar Act, the statement said.

The proposal endorsed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the income certificate issued by the Revenue department is used for determining the eligibility of individuals for various schemes and subsidies, like reimbursement of tuition fees for SC/ST/OBC category students, pension, and financial assistance under Delhi Aarogya Kosh.

The Aadhaar authentication obviates the need to produce multiple documents to prove one's identity, it said.

The LG has also advised the Revenue department to widely publicise the decision to make people aware of the Aadhaar requirements, it said.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), through a circular in 2019, authorised the state governments to mandate the use of Aadhaar authentication to identify beneficiaries of schemes funded out of the Consolidated Fund of the State.

According to the notification, any individual seeking benefits of any government scheme must possess an Aadhaar.