Delhi LG approves proposal to revive 1,027 posts of vice principals in DoE

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday approved the proposal for revival of 1,027 posts of vice principals in the Delhi government's Directorate of Education for the vacancy years 2014-15 to 2019.

"In a move aimed at ending adhocism and contractual appointments, Saxena has approved the revival of 1,027 posts of vice-principals in DoE. These posts of vice principals would have been abolished automatically for the reason that they were not filled within the prescribed time limit," a statement from the LG office said.

It said that the Delhi education department is already running with acute shortage of the vice principals and that the vacant posts were filled on an ad hoc and contractual basis by the DoE.

As per earlier Recruitment Rules (RRs), 100 per cent posts of the vice principals were supposed to be filled in through promotion, wherein the cadre of the vice principals changed from Group ‘B’ gazetted to Group ‘A’ gazetted and the mode of selection also changed from 100 per cent through promotion to 50 per cent by promotion and 50 per cent through Direct Recruitment by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The statement said the LG was informed that out of these 1,027 posts of the vice principals, 873 posts up to vacancy year September 2018 (prior to amendment of RRs dated 15. 10 2018) were filled on adhoc basis and remaining 154 posts (pertaining to vacancy year 2018-2019) have not been filled.

As per the new RRs, the eligible candidates are available for promotion and their promotion cannot be denied, and in the near future, the present situation may worsen, given the fact that the vice principals may also retire leading to more vacancies. PTI ABU AS AS