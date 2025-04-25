Delhi LG approves suspension of PWD engineer for poor maintenance of drain

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Delhi LG, VK Saxena has approved the suspension of a PWD executive engineer (Civil) for negligence of duty and poor maintenance of a drain near NH-24, a statement said on Friday.

On April 21, the Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma during an inspection visit to a site behind Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya adjacent to NH-24 found a drain full of silt and encroached upon.

After the visit, Verma recommended disciplinary proceedings and suspension of the executive engineer responsible for the upkeep of the drain.

"The suspension is expected to send a clear message that negligence of duty on public welfare issues will not be tolerated," the statement read.

Saxena also recommended extending the suspension for another executive engineer by 180 days. The official was placed under suspension by LG in the matter of irregularities in the construction of 6, Flagstaff Road.