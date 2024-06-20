Delhi LG asks officials to ensure relief measures amid spike in heat-related deaths

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has asked the chief secretary to meet officers from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and the social welfare and health departments in the wake of a rise in the instances of heat-related deaths in the city.

In a letter, the Lt Governor's office has directed the officials to ensure adequate measures are in place for providing water and other facilities to the destitute, homeless and the poor.

Ashish Kundra, principal secretary to the LG, cited a news report regarding the deaths of at least 20 people in the last two days due to the intense heatwave in the city.

"Fifty-two people have been reportedly declared dead on arrival (in hospitals) and most of these were destitute homeless people. The actual numbers appear to be much higher. The LG is anguished over such unfortunate incidents in the national capital," read the letter.

According to the letter, the Lt Governor has directed that a meeting be convened at the chief secretary level with concerned officers of the DUSIB, social welfare and health departments.

District magistrates may also visit the shelter homes and hospitals in their jurisdiction to ensure adequate arrangements are in place for relief and emergency response where warranted. PTI SLB RHL