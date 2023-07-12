Delhi LG calls DDMA meeting Thursday over rising water level of Yamuna

New Delhi, July 12 (PTI) Lt Governor V K Saxena has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday over the rising water level of the Yamuna, Raj Niwas officials said.

While inspecting the Yamuna river, which swelled to 207.83 metres on Wednesday, Saxena told reporters that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and everyone living in low-lying areas will be evacuated.

He expressed hope that the water level of the Yamuna will come down in the next few days as water discharge from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage has reduced.