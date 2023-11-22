Delhi LG castigates poor sanitation, sidewalk condition in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Delhi LG VK Saxena on Tuesday visited Chandni Chowk and fumed at the poor condition of pedestrianised thoroughfare of the market in the old city.

Accompanied by officials of PWD, Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, and MCD, Saxena described the state of affairs in the area in a series of posts on X.

"Decrepit basic civic services, lacking sanitation, deplorable upkeep due to neglect over years and absence of essential coordination between departments/agencies working in silos, has defeated the very purpose of pedestrianization of the main thoroughfare," he wrote.

"This apathy has converted this proud heritage of the National Capital into a disorganized nightmare for traffic, visitors, traders & devotees. Directed PWD officials for deep cleaning and repair of roads, footpaths & bolards (sic) lying under layers of dirt and dust," he said in another post on X.

The LG said that the central verge was in pathetic condition with crumbling railings and damaged shrubs and that he had directed for their immediate repair.

The MCD was instructed by the LG to ensure the shops and other commercial establishments have a uniform facade.

Sources in the AAP government said that the SRDC developed and handed over all assets to the PWD for upkeep, maintenance and sanitation. Therefore the PWD Secretary is responsible for any lapses.

According to the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, the Delhi government has no powers to take action against any officers. All power to take action against officers lies with the LG, they said.

If LG is so unhappy with the work of PWD, the secretary PWD should be suspended with immediate effect, they said. PTI VIT VN VN