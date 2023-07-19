Delhi LG, CM discuss names for new DERC chairperson

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting at Raj Niwas here to discuss the names of candidates for the post of DERC chairperson, officials said.

Advertisment

Details of the meeting, which went on for nearly an hour, were not known immediately.

Ahead of the meeting, the Delhi government had furnished three names before the LG.

The Supreme Court had on Monday asked the two constitutional functionaries to rise above "political bickering" and discuss who could head the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The court will take up the issue for consideration again on Thursday. PTI VIT DIV DIV