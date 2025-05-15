Delhi LG, CM inaugurate PNG Supply to 111 Villages of Delhi

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena on Thursday inaugurated the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) to 111 villages , taking the total number of villages connected by PNG to 241.

Saxena hit out at the previous government accusing them of not ensuring facilities to villages and praised the BJP dispensation for being inclined towards development of the national capital.

"The previous government did not have the will to ensure that facilities reach villages. Perhaps it was part of their politics. The ministers of this government are working 24X7 for people," he said.

Talking about PNG reaching 111 villages, he said it is not merely a technical project but a solid foundation for a cleaner and brighter future.

"This initiative not only connects rural areas with clean, safe and affordable energy, but also marks a significant step towards making Delhi an environmentally friendly and sustainable capital. This work resonates with the spirit of the 'Delhi Gramoday Abhiyan', which aims to equip villages with urban-level infrastructure and ensure holistic and balanced development," he said. Calling it "A Flame Of Trust," Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the launch as a beacon of clean energy reaching the heart of rural Delhi.

"This is not merely the inauguration of a facility, but the ignition of a new era — one that brings security, dignity, and sustainable growth into every household," she said.

With 130 villages already covered in Phase I, and 111 villages joining on Thursday, the chief minister pledged to connect the remaining 116 villages by year-end.

"Nobody had thought that there would be 24 hour supply of piped gas. The urban areas had started getting access to piped gas supply but it was not available in rural areas. It was on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call that this was made possible. There are 116 villages still left where piped natural gas will be made accessible by this year end," she said.

Saxena and Gupta also interacted virtually with PNG users across four villages of Delhi apart from handing over PNG connections to 10 users physically on the occasion. PTI SLB HIG