Delhi LG, CM inspect repair work of water regulator, hope to plug breach soon

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Delhi LG V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday inspected the repair work of the Indraprastha water regulator, breaches in which inundated parts of the Ring Road and ITO with flood water reaching close to the Supreme Court complex.

After the Irrigation and Flood Control Department's regulator was breached, many areas, including ITO and Rajghat, were submerged.

With the Army, NDRF as well as personnel of the Flood Control department and Delhi Jal Board of the Delhi government deployed to stop flood water from entering the city through the breach, both Saxena and Kejriwal hoped the situation would be under control soon.

The flow of water from the Yamuna was so strong that it breached the regulator and entered the city. The water level in the Yamuna is receding but this damaged regulator is causing waterlogging at ITO and in nearby areas, Kejriwal told PTI video.

"Labourers and engineers worked overnight to create a mud wall to stop the water (from entering the city). The Army and the NDRF have also joined the operation. I believe we will be able to stop the water in the next three-four hours," he said.

The chief minister said the water level in the Yamuna has started receding. He said Rajghat has been flooded due to the backflow of a drain in the area.

Floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi on Friday after the regulator at Indraprastha suffered damage on Thursday evening.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the regulator, Saxena said, "Army, NDRF, irrigation department and Jal Board are working together and I am hopeful of some positive results in the next four-five hours." He said efforts were being made by the Army to prevent flood water from entering the city by using sandbags, braces and stone boulders.

The Lt Governor the regulator site again in the evening for an update on the work. Efforts to plug the breach were underway till late evening.

Commuters faced a harrowing time as traffic was diverted due to waterlogging at the ITO road, a key stretch connecting east Delhi to Lutyens's Delhi. Some were seen dragging their vehicles on the waterlogged road.