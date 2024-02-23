Delhi LG decries state of markets near Kashmere Gate, orders restoration

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday decried the state of old commercial places in the Kashmere Gate area and asked agencies to work out a plan for their restoration.

Advertisment

Saxena, who had on Thursday visited the St James Church, Kamla Market - Clock Tower and Shraddhanand Marg, said the areas were "lying decrepit and crumbling due to years of neglect and apathy." "The LG instructed accompanying officials of concerned agencies/departments to take up the restoration, beautification and refurbishment of these sites at the earliest, in consultation with the local Market Trader Associations (MTAs)," a statement from LG office said.

Saxena said that the entire historical complex had lost its original design, and directed officials for immediate repair of the crumbling structures, restoration of the original facade, and finding solutions to the parking problem after talking to the shopkeepers.

The LG also took note of the lack of sanitation, disrepair of roads, pavement encroachments, and traffic mismanagement on the Shraddhanand Marg.

"This broad street that could serve as an alternate boulevard between Old and New Delhi, and reduce time as well as distance substantially, needed a comprehensive redevelopment plan," the LG said. PTI ABU ABU VN VN