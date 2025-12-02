Delhi LG dilutes penalty imposed on MCD teacher over allegations of domestic dispute

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has reduced the penalty of "compulsory retirement" imposed on an MCD teacher after he was accused by his wife of a domestic dispute, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The penalty was imposed by MCD Commissioner in the matter of a domestic dispute case against the teacher, they added.

In an appeal case filed by the teacher, Saxena has reduced the penalty of "compulsory retirement" imposed upon him and diluted it to "reduction by one stage in Time Scale of Pay for a period of one year without cumulative effect".

A case was registered against the teacher by his wife, who lodged an FIR alleging that he had beaten their son for not being able to recite mathematical tables and had acted violently when countered by his wife.

This FIR came after a prior complaint dated April 2, 2021, which was made by the teacher to the local police, wherein he has alleged harassment by his wife's family members, the official said.

The teacher was placed under "compulsory retirement" following his arrest in the case. He was acquitted of all the grave charges by the court which ultimately held him guilty only for a minor offence, the officials said.

He was released on probation for good conduct without any substantive punishment.

Saxenam, while hearing the appeal of the teacher, opined that considering the limited nature of conviction, the quantum of punishment imposed upon him appears "excessive" and "disproportionate". PTI SLB SLB NB NB