Delhi LG directs beautification of roads, sprucing up Dwarka sub-city during 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Multiple agencies of Delhi government will be part of a campaign to revamp 25 major roads in the city and the on the lines of those upgraded and beautified for the recently held G20 Summit, officials at LG office said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will also clean 500 locations across the city under the campaign, they said.

The LG has also asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to spruce up Dwarka area ahead of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit, they said.

"In a meeting chaired by the LG today, the civic agencies were told to identify 25 stretches across the city, in addition to the Dwarka sub-city where mass cleanliness drive will be carried out from October 1, when “Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Sath” mass cleanliness drive, led by PM Narendra Modi, will be conducted across the country," Raj Niwas officials said.

Advertisment

Senior officials of the agencies concerned will identify and inspect the roads for repair, upkeep and greening of these stretches. Lt Governor VK Saxena has told the officials to overcome any jurisdictional issue and contribute positively to the campaign, they said.

In Dwarka region, DDA has been specifically told to spruce up the major roads and intersections with installation of fountains and sculptures and carry out horticulture activities in the wake of the P-20 Summit (G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit) scheduled on October 12-13.

Upkeep and beautification of Dwarka sub-city is a top priority of the LG and the repair and cleanliness works have already commenced there after his visit on September 16, they said.

Advertisment

Saxena has asked for coordinated efforts of all agencies in cleaning of the national capital and assuring sanitation and hygiene in all hospitals as well.

All civic agencies including MCD, PWD, DDA, NDMC and others will come together to clean and beautify these 25 roads, just as the 61 roads were revamped for the G20 Summit, officials said.

The MCD has identified 500 locations across the capital that will be cleaned as part of the campaign.

Advertisment

Senior officials including deputy commissioners have been assigned the responsibility of implementing and supervising the cleanliness drive on a daily basis, and uploading the photographs of their work on the website of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, they said.

The LG has specially asked the civic agencies to maintain the highest level of sanitation and hygiene in and around the hospitals and dispensaries that are frequented by thousands of patients and their families every day.

The Public Works Department was instructed to carry out the cleaning of the arterial roads falling under its jurisdiction. Each of the civic agencies has been directed to furnish the “Before and After” photographs of the works being done.

The LG has also directed Delhi Police to carry out a cleanliness drive in and around police stations and other such premises. The school authorities and other government offices have been asked to clean its premises and the surroundings as part of the campaign, they added. PTI VIT VIT SKY SKY