Delhi LG directs DDA to develop Narela sub-city into education hub

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed for a push to the Narela sub-city projects with an emphasis on developing it into an education hub, according to a Raj Niwas statement on Monday.

Advertisment

Saxena has personally taken charge of improving connectivity, civic infrastructure and new projects in the Narela sub-city area, an ambitious DDA project lying neglected so far, it said.

Chairing a meeting with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) recently, the LG directed that a major portion of the Narela sub-city be developed into an educational hub by providing land parcels to universities and other academic institutions looking for land to set up campuses, according to the statement.

Narela sub-city is spread over about 9,866 hectare, of which the project area is of 3,828 hectare. Land pooling area amounts to 3,537 hectare and 2,501 hectare is defined as the green belt, it said.

Advertisment

The Narela area, already home to many relocated and new industries, has recently got a court complex, police station, hospital, jail complex and enhanced bus connectivity and is now slated to become an education hub, it said.

Institutions to which land has already been allotted include NIT (20.8 hectare), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (20 hectare) and National Institute of Homeopathy (4.04 hectare).

Also, under the proposed plan, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University is to be allotted 8.08 hectare and Delhi Teachers University 4.04 hectare in the area, it said.

Advertisment

The LG has directed DDA that all these land parcels should be allotted in a cluster, close to its housing projects so as to ensure that residential and hostel facilities are already available for the institutions.

Apart from this, the plan is also to develop the area as a multi-modal logistics park on approximately 40 hectare land. Narela also lacks in large commercial centres like corporate parks, shopping malls and the LG has also flagged it to DDA.

Other civic infrastructure projects to be developed in the area are club and sports complex over 7.28 hectare, district jail 16 hectare, district court near Tikri Khurd 4 hectare, district park-Smriti Van (Sector A-7) 15.8 hectare, three DSIIDC industrial areas in Narela over 247 hectare and in Bawana and Bhorgarh over 221 hectare and 172 hectare, respectively, it stated.

Plans are also afoot to develop an vegetable mandi over 14.6 hectare and ecopark for e-waste management over 8.5 hectare, apart from a secured land fill facility over 69 hectare, it added. PTI VIT SMN