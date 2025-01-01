Delhi LG directs DDA to survey sites for developing ropeways across Yamuna

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday directed the DDA to begin the process of surveying and identifying potential sites for the development of ropeways/cableways across the Yamuna, a statement from Raj Niwas said.

The LG has instructed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to submit a preliminary report on this matter within a month, it added.

Once operational, the project will run at fixed hours from morning until night, with cable cars that can carry approximately 50 passengers each across the Yamuna.

The DDA, which owns the floodplains, will select sites near metro stations on both banks of the river where the installations will be set up, without encroaching on or concretising the floodplain, the statement said.

The LG asked officials to ensure that the sites are selected with walkable distances from metro/DTC nodes.

He emphasised that this project will not only encourage the use of public transport, which does not cause vehicular emissions, but will also encourage people to walk even during their busy daily schedules.

The cableways/ropeways are designed to provide an alternative, non-polluting mode of transport across the river, reducing reliance on buses, autos, and private vehicles that contribute to air pollution. This will also reduce traffic on roads and bridges, the statement added.

Additionally, the project will provide closer routes to residential and work areas, ensuring that people do not have to take long circuitous routes. This will lead to lesser traffic, lesser pollution and saving of travel time, it stated.

It should be noted that even in sites like Baansera and Asita, developed by the DDA on Yamuna floodplains, the parking areas are located far from the main park areas, encouraging people to walk in the greens and promoting physical fitness, the statement added. PTI NIT NIT ARD ARD