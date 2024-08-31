Delhi LG directs officials for 'complete makeover' of Kashmere Gate bus terminal

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Delhi LG VK Saxena on Saturday inspected Kashmere Gate inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) and directed the officials for its "complete makeover" and to reduce massive congestion in the area.

Saxena also walked down the Rani Jhansi Road asking officials to remove encroachment and improve the "pathetic" condition of footpaths and central verses, a statement from the LG office said.

The LG, during the inspection, was confronted with massive congestion outside ISBT due to the unduly high turnaround time of inter-state buses to and from the bus bays inside the terminal, ranging from 45 minutes to one hour.

He was informed that the minimum turnaround time for an inter-state bus was 45-60 minutes, which led to spilling over of buses onto the adjoining roads outside the ISBT, leading to traffic snarls.

"Saxena directed the Transport Commissioner and DTC to reduce the turnaround time for inter-state buses to 30 minutes which will increase the circulation of buses by over 50 per cent," the statement read.

Currently, the Kashmere Gate ISBT caters to over 2,600 buses from its 60 bays, which comprises nearly 1,300 inter-state buses, 1,200 DTC and Cluster buses and nearly a hundred All India Tourist Permit buses, it said.

"With this turnaround period getting reduced to 30 minutes, ISBT, Kashmere Gate will be able to handle over 1900 inter-state buses, up from the existing 1300, every day," it said.

The LG witnessing the poor upkeep, maintenance, sanitation and encroachment of pathways by unauthorized vendors, expressed dissatisfaction and directed the officials to carry out a complete makeover of the bus terminal.

"He asked for a thorough sprucing-up exercise to repair the false ceiling, broken tiles, greening of the unutilized spaces and removal of stains and litter within 15 days. MCD and Delhi Police were directed to prevent illegal squatting and clearing of passenger and busways," the LG office statement said.

The LG also came across serious problems of encroachment of the road, the disrepair of the pavements and central verges, the pathetic condition of the road around the Faiz Road intersection, the disrepair of the fortification on the side of the Idgah, stray cattle and absence of traffic police.

He pointed out that the current state of affairs was affecting huge areas including Pul Bangash, Sabzi Mandi, Azad Market, Sadar Bazar and Malka Ganj amongst others.

He issued strict instructions for taking corrective steps at the earliest using the inter-departmental coordination among the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department, Traffic Police and other agencies concerned, added the statement.