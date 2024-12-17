Delhi LG distribute 'smart' ID cards to senior citizens

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday interacted with over 400 senior citizens who participated at an event organised by the city police and distributed special 'smart' identity cards to them.

Aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of senior citizens, the Delhi Police along with the LG organised 'samvad', an interactive initiative, an official said.

The event took place at the Bharat Ratna C Subramaniam Auditorium here, the official said, adding that the LG Saxena distributed specially designed smart identity cards featuring QR codes, a statement of the Delhi Police read.

"These cards include critical health and emergency details, aimed at enabling swift assistance in times of need. Senior citizens above 90 years of age were honoured, with two exceptional seniors, Roshan Lal Gupta and Colonel YL Sood, recognised for their contributions and dedication," an official statement said.

The police said Roshan Lal Gupta, a retired Defence Auditor and fitness enthusiast, has remained active in mountain climbing well into his 70s, while Colonel YL Sood, a veteran of the 1965 and 1971 wars and Vishisht Seva Medal recipient, continues his service to society post-retirement, it read.

In his address, LG Saxena highlighting the success of the 'Kutumb' app, which has seen widespread adoption among seniors. He assured attendees that their grievances would be addressed promptly.

Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora encouraged senior citizens to stay connected with their beat staff for immediate assistance. PTI BM NB