Delhi LG distributes licenses to 29 'Namo Drone Didis'

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday distributed drone pilot licenses to 29 women.

Advertisment

Saxena had rolled out the 'Namo Drone Didis' scheme in August last year under which around 200 city women received training to fly a drone.

In a post on X, Saxena said 29 'Namo Drone Didis' received the licenses in Delhi's Najafgarh. These aspiring drone pilots have undergone comprehensive skill training since August 2024 to operate drones effectively.

This marks a pivotal moment in their journey towards empowerment and integration into the workforce with the use of advanced technology as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he wrote in the post.

Advertisment

"By providing these women with the tools and recognition they need, this scheme is significantly helping break barriers and create new opportunities.

"Also celebrated the achievements of young girls from South West Delhi under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Scheme. Distributed certificates to these young girls for their excellence in areas of academics and sports that would also contribute to a more inclusive and empowered community with active participation and involvement of women," he mentioned in the post.

In August last year, Raj Niwas officials said under the 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme, a total of Rs 25,000 would be spent on each trainee and funds would be raised through Corporate Social Responsibility.

Advertisment

The initiative is part of a national mission that aims to empower rural women across the country with drone technology. The trainees will also be given drones, which they will be allowed to use or rent out. PTI NIT RHL