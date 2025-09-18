Delhi LG felicitates good samaritans, handover recovered mobiles back to owners

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday felicitated good samaritans and handed over recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners at an event organised by Delhi Police.

According to the police, Delhi Police has recovered 6,432 mobile phones so far in 2025, of which 3,589 have already been returned.

On Wednesday, 1,559 handsets were handed over to owners after due verification.

The police said the initiative not only helps in recovering citizens valuable property but also restores their faith in the force, as mobile phone theft involves financial loss and risk of data breach.

The LG, in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha and senior officers, also felicitated 13 Good samaritans, including three women, for acts of bravery and compassion that aided in crime prevention and helped apprehend offenders.

Additionally, 22 police officers were honoured for their consistent efforts in recovering stolen or lost phones, police in a statement said.