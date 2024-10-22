Delhi LG flags toxic froth in Yamuna, asks for accountability

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday shared pictures of toxic froth in Yamuna, saying instead of making excuses and accusations on media, authorities should focus on providing relief to the city's residents.

Saxena, in a post on X, also asked for accountability, saying truth cannot be suppressed, as he apparently hit out at the AAP-led Delhi government "Who is responsible? The truth has a very bad habit; it cannot be suppressed," the LG said.

Sharing images of froth and garbage in the river, he said, "Instead of making accusations, allegations, and excuses on media or social platforms, it would be better to provide relief to the people of Delhi, especially Chhath worshippers and fasting people from this worsening situation." "I expect concrete steps for redressal," he added. Saxena's comments follow his earlier post on Monday, where he expressed concern over the condition of the river.

Sharing a set of pictures showing froth in the river, the LG had asked, "This is the condition of Yamuna, the pain of Delhi's people; I can't see it. Who is responsible for such a plight? Who had claimed to clean the Yamuna and announced to take a dip in it?" However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement on Monday claimed that the pictures of the foam on the Yamuna were from 2015 and alleged that the BJP is "stooping to desperate tactics" by sharing old images.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of Assembly polls in 2020, had promised to rid the Yamuna of heavy pollution by 2025, enabling people to take a dip in its water. PTI MHS RPA