Delhi LG forms committee to address issues related to regulation of coaching centres

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Wednesday formed a committee headed by the chief secretary to frame guidelines to regulate coaching centres in the city and redress issues faced by students, Raj Niwas officials said.

The move comes in the wake of a tragedy that claimed the lives of three civil services aspirants in a flooded basement library of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The committee will comprise five to six representatives of coaching institutes, students and officials of the departments concerned.

The Raj Niwas officials said the panel will comprehensively address all issues related to regulation, exorbitant rentals, fire clearances, desilting of drains and other immediate needs of students.

The committee shall prepare a long-term and a short-term action plan for gradually shifting the coaching institutes from various locations to a well-planned area in Narela and Rohini, they said.

The chief secretary will take up the matter of formulation of a regulatory framework for coaching institutions and tuition classes, in line with the guidelines framed by the government of India, the officials added.

The LG has also directed the police commissioner to crack down on property owners charging exorbitant rentals from students.

According to the officials, the LG also issued orders to create a portal with Aadhaar-based log-in credentials for all coaching institutes and students enrolled there.