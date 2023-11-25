Delhi LG gives nod to filing appeal in SC against acquittal of six accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given his approval for filing a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against a July 10 Delhi High Court order which acquitted six accused in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Saxena also "slammed" the prosecution department of the Delhi government for the alleged "callous delay" in the matter, the officials of the LG's office said.

The LG directed the Home Department to identify and fix accountability of officials responsible for causing the delay and sought a report within seven days, they said.

The case pertains to looting and rioting during the anti-Sikh riots in the Saraswati Vihar police station (now Subhash Place) area in northwest Delhi, involving the six accused -- Hari Lal, Mangal, Dharampal, Azad, Om Prakash and Abdul Habib. PTI VIT DIV DIV