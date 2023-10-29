Delhi LG grants sanction to prosecute 10 cops in fraud case

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute 10 Delhi Police personnel in a case of embezzlement of Rs 2.44 crore government funds, a Raj Niwas statement said on Sunday.

An FIR was registered by the economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police against two women sub-inspectors, three head constables and five constables – posted in Outer District - on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust on October 1, 2019.

The accused included two women sub-inspectors Meena Kumari and Harender, head constables Vijender Singh, Viju PK, Anand Kumar, and constables Krishan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Ravinder, Sanjay Dahiya and Rohit. They have been charged with embezzlement of funds of Rs 2.44 crore for personal use, the statement said.

While seeking sanction for prosecution of these police personnel, the Home Department submitted that in the disclosure statements, Krishan, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar and Meena Kumari have "admitted" that they embezzled government funds, it said.

The Delhi Police has already dismissed Krishan Kumar, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar, and Meena Kumari from service by invoking provisions of Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution. The EOW has filed a charge sheet against the four, the statement said. PTI VIT KVK KVK