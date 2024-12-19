Delhi LG inaugurates 2 MW solar park

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated a 2 MW solar power park spread over 20,000 square metres at Baansera along the Yamuna flood plains.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Saxena said the solar park will bolster the renewable energy infrastructure in the Capital by providing the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) with electricity at a fixed tariff of Rs 4.42 per unit for 25 years.

The project will generate approximately 27 lakh units of electricity annually, he added.

"With zero installation and operation and maintenance costs for DDA, it will benefit nearly 144 parks under the group net metering policy. The solar park will not only contribute to the national renewable energy targets but also serve as a model for other urban development authorities to adopt clean energy solutions," Saxena said.

Advertisment

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor also inaugurated an exclusive Children's Play Area at Baansera developed as a green space of bamboo groves along Yamuna flood plains.

"Situated in the midst of lush greens, this dedicated recreational area for kids and teenagers, this facility will provide much-needed open space, in our City increasingly getting cramped due to space crunch," Saxena said in another post on X. PTI VIT VIT IJT BAL BAL