Delhi LG inaugurates 'Aanandita Park' DDA green space at Vijay Ghat

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A new public green space 'Aanandita Park' has been developed adjacent to the Vijay Ghat, the memorial place of India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), an official statement said on Wednesday.

The project was unveiled by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday.

Aimed at promoting greenery in the national capital, developing green public spaces and enhancing the aesthetics on roads of the city, the project was envisioned and personally monitored by Saxena, an official statement by the LG office said.

Spanning over approximately a kilometre along the Ring Road, Aanandita is adorned by two large rockery fountains at one intersection, a fountain with columns on both sides of another intersecting road and 18 corridor fountains, all illuminated in tricolour, the statement read.

"This design initiative has been carried out in consonance with the ethos of the memorial complex... honouring the dignitaries at the Samadhi Complex. It will develop as a space for reflection and remembrance," the statement said.

In addition, the fountain corridor is expected to enrich the cultural and recreational landscape of the area, creating an inviting environment, it said.

Lauding the new green space in the city, Delhi LG wrote in a post on X, "The newly developed Aanandita on DDA Greens at Vijay Ghat on Ring Road was dedicated to the people of Delhi yesterday. When we took up rejuvenating this neglected stretch of the Samadhi Complex opposite ramparts of the walled city, none thought it would emerge so beautiful." Aanandita, the latest public green, took a lot of creativity and careful planning to execute with every artefact, every stone was placed to gel with the solemnity of the location, he added. Since taking charge as Delhi LG, Saxena has put special emphasis on greenery in the national capital, the statement said.

The LG had recently inaugurated Vaishnavi, DDA Park at Ashok Vihar, in North Delhi.

Besides, projects like Asita East, Vasudev Ghat and Baansera have been developed along Yamuna bank under his directions, it added. PTI MHS SJJ HIG