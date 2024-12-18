Delhi LG inaugurates country's longest golf course in Dwarka

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated the country's longest 18-hole golf course, spread across 7,377 yards, in Dwarka, an official statement said.

Apart from serving as an open recreational green in the larger Dwarka sub-city, the golf course will provide professional golf training to young and budding golfers, it said.

"This 18-hole golf course at Dwarka Sector-24 is spread across 7,377 yards and has large greens spread over 158 acres. Besides, it has a driving range of 375 yards with 52 bays, which is also the longest in the country and North Shore SLT grass for fairways (first in India). The total cost of the project is around Rs 250 crore," it stated.

The LG said that the prime minister has led from the front in promotion of sports in the country.

"In 2019, he launched Fit India movement which has help immensely in taking sports to every nook and corner of the country. The brilliant performance of our sportspersons in international events reflect the success of the movement," Saxena said.

The golf course at Dwarka is going to be a pay-and-play facility in addition to tenure playing rights (three and five years), the statement said.

There is a provision of club-house facilities such as restaurant, snack kiosks, cafeteria, conference hall, multi-purpose hall, tech studio, lecture hall, pro-shops, equipment fitment studio, tapas corners, swimming pool, sauna, steam and other facilities, it said.

A golf academy as centre of excellence is also being established, it stated.

Besides, it has state-of-the-art computerised automatic irrigation system for intelligent use of water, underground drainage systems and storm water recharge well for conservation of water, the statement said.

At present, the Delhi Development Authority has 17 sports complexes, three mini sports complexes, two public golf courses, 17 swimming pools and 40 multi gyms. PTI NIT NIT MNK MNK