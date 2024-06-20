Delhi LG inaugurates cycle track in Chanakyapuri

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday inaugurated 2.7 kilometre-long cycle track developed by NDMC in Chanakyapuri, Raj Niwas officials said.

Considering the needs of the area's residents that also include a large number of diplomats and top government officials, the NDMC had envisaged a dedicated cycle track along the periphery of Nehru Park, they said.

The planning of this cycle track was entrusted to the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, and a detailed report was prepared in accordance with the guidelines of UTTIPEC. The cycle track has been developed at a cost of Rs 4.56 crore, they said.

Total length of the cycle track is 2.7 km and the width varies from two to four metres. The track has a 150 mm concrete layer and a cold plastic paint overlay of two mm thick. Cycle track is illuminated with 176 poles fitted with warm LED lights that enhance the aesthetic of the area, the officials said.

As many as 90 red sandstone bollards, 228 hazard markers, 227 solar studs, 191 speed breakers and 115 cycle track signages have been placed along the cycle track, they said.

Nehru Park, spread over an area of 75 acres in Chanakyapuri, is surrounded by foreign embassies, high commissions, apart from state bhawans, Ashoka Hotel, PSOI and CSOI Clubs, they said.

The area serves has the residences of several diplomats, dignitaries and scores of central government employees who frequently visit the Nehru Park during the morning and evening hours, the officials said.

The dedicated cycle track would provide safety to cyclists and also encourage them to pursue cycling as a leisure activity, they added. PTI NIT NB