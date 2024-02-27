Delhi LG inaugurates DDA sports complex in Qutubgarh

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated a DDA sports complex at Qutubgarh village, which has been adopted by him to develop as a model village, officials said.

The foundation stone of the sports complex was laid in October last year and the entire project has been completed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, an official statement said.

The Delhi Development Authority, in a post on X, said, "Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi, Sh. VK Saxena inaugurated #DDA Sports Complex in Qutubgarh Model Village, Delhi along with Hon'ble MP Sh. @hansrajhansHRH. The complex has extensive amenities like volleyball, badminton, & kabaddi courts for male & female, an open gym & jogging tracks," it wrote.

The sports complex also includes an extended air-conditioned multipurpose hall of about 216 square metres, the statement said.

"Sports play an important role to keep us fit. Realising this, the prime minister launched the ‘Fit India’ movement in 2019 so that fitness becomes an integral part of our daily life. The movement has become a huge success. I am confident that many players from Qutubgarh will represent India at the international level and bring laurels and medals for our country," Saxena said.

Appreciating the role of DDA in transforming Qutubgarh, the LG said that he aims to build a sports complex in every village in Delhi.

"I want children to get advanced training in various sports facilities, and both Indian Oil and Indian Army have agreed to provide experienced coaches and soon we will get to see advanced coaching facilities as well," the LG said.

The DDA has played a pivotal role in building sports infrastructure and promotion of sports in the national capital. At present, DDA has 16 sports complexes, three mini sports complexes, two public golf courses, 17 swimming pools and 40 multi-gyms, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, centres of excellence are also in progress in many sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, judo, kabaddi, tennis, shooting, football, and hockey in various sectors of Dwarka along with a centre of excellence in aquatics in Sector 33 Rohini. A public golf course is also being developed at Sector 24 Dwarka, it said. PTI NIT NB