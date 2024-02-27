Delhi LG inaugurates DDA sports complex in Qutubgarh village

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated a DDA sports complex at Qutubgarh village, officials said.

The complex has extensive amenities like volleyball, badminton, and Kabaddi courts, an open gym, and jogging tracks, they said.

The Delhi Development Authority, in a post on X said, "Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi, Sh. VK Saxena inaugurated #DDA Sports Complex in Qutubgarh Model Village, Delhi along with Hon'ble MP Sh. @hansrajhansHRH. The complex has extensive amenities like volleyball, badminton, & kabaddi courts for male & female, an open gym & jogging tracks," it wrote.