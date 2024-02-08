Delhi LG inaugurates new skywalk, upgraded market hub at Nehru Place

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday inaugurated a 6-metre wide skywalk and the upgraded Nehru Place market hub here, officials said.

The entire project was completed in a span of 4 years at a cost of Rs 75 crore by the Delhi Development Authority, the urban body said in a statement.

The newly-inaugurated skywalk connects Nehru Place metro station to the plaza with provision of lift and escalator. Besides, there is facility of ramp for differently-abled people. For the convenience of public, new footpath and toilet block have also been constructed, the officials said.

"The DDA was not only committed to the upgradation of the urban areas but also undertook work for the development of the neglected villages in the national capital," the statement quoted Saxena as saying.

The LG emphasised that public participation is important for the maintenance and upkeep of public assets, adding that many other projects of DDA are in the pipeline, which will be done in a time-bound manner.

Ramesh Bidhuri, MP of South Delhi and Subhasish Panda, Vice Chairman of DDA, were also present at the inauguration event.

"The skywalk is appealing and it will add to the beauty of the city," the LG said.

He also asked the Nehru Place Market Association members to give special emphasis on the hygiene and maintenance of the area.

Over the period of time, Nehru Place has become one of the largest commercial centre in Asia for sale or purchase of computer and its accessories with thousands of people visiting it on a daily basis, the statement said.

Since it was constructed long time ago, it required immediate upgradation, remodelling and facelift for ease of movement of people, the officials said.

The project includes upgradation of the Nehru Place plaza, corridors, parking areas, staircases and stormwater drains. Besides, a firefighting system has also been provided in the entire complex.

Smart light poles with Wi-Fi, speaker system and CCTV facility, amphitheatre and an LED screen wall have been installed in the plaza area to enhance its aesthetic look. Besides, existing sewage system has been completely replaced, the statement said.

A major portion of the funding was provided by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to the DDA through UDF, a fund created and maintained by DDA on behalf of the government of India, the statement said.

The district centre Nehru Place was constructed by the DDA in 1972. PTI KND RPA