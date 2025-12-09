Delhi LG inaugurates redeveloped Indian Red Cross Society hospital in Dilshad Garden

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Lt Governor V K Saxena inaugurated the redeveloped Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) hospital in East Delhi's Dilshad Garden, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

It was once an iconic facility built by IRCS, which is headed by the President of India nationally and by the lieutenant governor in Delhi.

The hospital meant to serve the poorest on our margins had turned into a dilapidated, crumbling structure with decreasing patient footfall when Saxena first visited it upon taking over as the lieutenant governor. Saxena had undertaken concerted efforts to redevelop the hospital into a modern health facility with the required infrastructure and personnel support.

Apart from utilising the limited funds of the organisation, CSR funding was organised, and the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited was roped in to carry out the construction work, the official said. Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the redeveloped facility on Monday, Saxena said that strong resolve, determined efforts and supervision of the members of the new managing body and officials and committed CSR funding have led to a redevelopment that few would have imagined, even a year back.

He also added that replete with a new modern building, waiting areas, OPD and IPD services, Laboratory, adequate toilets for staff, patients and attendants, physiotherapy facilities and a cafeteria for patients and attendants along with competent medical and para-medical staff, the IRCS Hospital Dilshad Garden is set to become a quality centre for maternity and child care.

The hospital will also offer OPD services in different medical streams by visiting super speciality consultant doctors, apart from providing AYUSH and diagnostic services.

It will also have a dedicated in-patient canteen, and the entire new complex is divyangjan-friendly with complete accessibility through ramps and elevators.