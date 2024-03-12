Delhi LG inaugurates Vasudev Ghat, says DDA trying to revive Yamuna floodplains

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated Vasudev Ghat developed by the DDA near Kashmiri Gate ISBT, an official statement said.

Vasudev Ghat is the first ghat restored in Delhi by the DDA. Spread over an area of 16 ha, the main ghat stretches to a length of 145 metres and has 25 steps to the holy water of Yamuna. The five hectare green on the ghat is laid in Charbagh style, the statement said.

In consonance with the historic Mughal gardens, it has a Baradari and numerous Chhatris dotting the precinct, it said.

Saxena said apart from this ghat, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is also trying to revive the Yamuna floodplains and other ghats in the city by restoring them.

"I am quite confident that with this, not only will the banks of Yamuna get back its old form, but people will also get a pleasant feeling by coming here. Yamuna does not belong to any one religion, individual or any government, it is a life giver and it belongs to all of us," he said "It is the biggest heritage of Delhi and it is the responsibility of all of us to cherish it. There is a need for us to increase our affinity towards Yamuna, and to become responsible and accountable for the conservation of Yamuna," the LG said.

Many special attractions adorn the site, including a statue of Maa Yamuna, amidst beautifully carved pavilions and lush greens with flower beds that are sown thematically every season with species like tulips, marigold, sadabahar etc., the statement said.

The DDA has also entered into an MoU for Yamuna arti with a registered society who will be organising cultural "Yamuna Aarti" at Vasudev Ghat regularly, it said.

The daily aarti is not only about paying respect to the mighty river but also to bring about consciousness and a sense of responsibility in the people towards the Yamuna thus aiding in preventing further pollution and in becoming a major stakeholder in the efforts to clean the river, it said.

A 2.1 metre wide and 1.8 km long pedestrian track and 2.8 metre wide and 1.3 km long cycle track are also being developed.

A special 300kg metal bell, sourced from Jalesar in UP, which produces a unique vibration and sound when rung has been installed under a Chhatri on the ghat. More than 2,000 native and naturalised trees and over four lakh of riverine grasses will convert this site into an ecological landmark, it stated.

DDA's Vasudev Ghat, restored as an integral part of the floodplains is now open for the people of Delhi. The revival of this stretch of floodplains with ghats intends to revive the river-people connect, enhance the sense of belongingness in the users and to stop the abuse of River Yamuna and its floodplains, the statement said.

It falls upon the people of Delhi to preserve the site and enhance their connect with nature and the river Yamuna, it stated.

Nearly 40 acres of land on the western bank of Yamuna river was lying neglected as filth ridden, broken, inaccessible, ill-sloped Ghat. Neglected and polluted it was still being used by people for their rituals, being an area where the river edge was accessible in the heart of the City, it said.

Saxena, who first visited this site on February 16, 2023, directed the DDA to take up the task of restoring this ghat in mission-mode, the statement added. PTI NIT AS AS