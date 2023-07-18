Delhi LG inspects situation at waterlogged Rajghat

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday inspected Mahatma Gandhi's memorial complex at Rajghat that was inundated due to a flood-like situation caused by the rising level of the Yamuna river and hoped that the water accumulated there would be completely pumped out in the next 24 hours.

In a tweet in the evening, the LG said work is underway on a mission mode to drain out the flood water from Rajghat.

"Draining of flood water from inundated Raj Ghat continues in mission mode after the operations were put in motion on Sunday. The flooding is severe and all hands are to deck to restore this national place of pride for India. Took stock of the works on ground this evening," he said.

The LG told reporters that a huge amount of water had accumulated at Rajghat and most of it was pumped out, adding that the remaining work should be completed in another 24 hours.

The entire Rajghat area was inundated due to the backflow of a drain, with floodwaters from the Yamuna rushing in and entering even the memorial complex. PTI VIT RC