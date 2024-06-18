Delhi LG lauds Muslims, MCD, police for Eid celebrtations in 'befitting' manner

New Delhi, June 18 (PTI) Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday thanked the people, particularly Muslims in the city, and appreciated the government agencies including Delhi Police and MCD for celebrations of Eid-ul-Adha in the city in a befitting manner, said a statement from Raj Niwas.

It said the devotees performed namaz on the festival inside mosques and idgahs and not on the roads. In a stark departure from the past, there was no open slaughtering of sacrificial animals, it added.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in close coordination with the devotees and the police, ensured that the carcasses of sacrificed animals were immediately picked up and disposed of at identified dumping sites, the statement said.

"It may be recalled that last year various locations in Delhi, especially those in North-East and North Shahdara Zone had witnessed sights of blood-drenched bodies and entrails of sacrificed animals lined up in open on streets and even main arterial roads," it said. The LG has said celebrations of Eid-ul-Adha in a befitting manner was possible because of proactive cooperation by the Muslim community and its religious heads and underlined that in a diverse city like Delhi, everything could be achieved by dialogue and discussion, added the statement. PTI VIT VIT KSS KSS