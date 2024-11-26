Delhi LG launches month long anti-drug campaign

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has announced the launching of a month long anti-drug campaign and asked agencies to intensify their efforts to curb drug trafficking and consumption, a statement said on Tuesday.

The campaign, which will start from December 1, is part of a larger plan to make Delhi drug-free within the next three years, much ahead of the target set for making the country drug-free, it said.

He directed the Delhi Police and other agencies concerned to intensify their efforts to curb drug trafficking and consumption. The campaign will involve a multi-pronged approach, the statement said.

Directions have been given to the city police and other stakeholder agencies to thoroughly check and sanitise at least 200 hostels, 50 colleges, 200 schools, 200 pharmaceutical stores, 500 pan shops, all shelter homes, 200 bars and restaurants, all railway stations, all ISBTs and other public spaces, it said.

To ensure a drug-free campus environment, nodal officers will be designated and wardens will be made accountable for ensuring drug-free hostels in educational institutions, the statement said.

He directed that advisories should also be sent to teachers and parents by engaging social welfare department which will actively engage with schools and parents to educate them about the dangers of drug abuse and encourage them to monitor their children's activities, it stated.

Saxena asked the Delhi Police to widely advertise and announce attractive awards for informants while keeping their identity confidential.

He also directed that slogans, posters and banners should be prominently displayed all over the city and also in the DTC buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis against the harmful effects of the use of drugs and psychotropic substances, it said.

Extensive public awareness campaigns will be launched through various channels, including television, radio, social media, and outdoor advertising, the statement said.

The Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi, has been directed to expedite the disposal of pending cases, which will significantly contribute to the prosecution in drug-related offenses.

The FSL, which had 1,260 pending cases for last 9 to 12 months, has been able to bring down the cases to 290 with active intervention of the LG. Saxena on Tuesday directed the FSL that the analysis in the remaining 290 cases be completed and disposed within a month and zero pendency be ensured, it said. PTI NIT NIT NB NB