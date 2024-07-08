Delhi LG launches Public Amusement Portal to streamline licensing processes

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday launched the 'Public Amusement Portal' which will make licensing easy for auditoriums, amusement parks, game parlours, musicals, theatre performances, Ramlila and circuses, a statement said.

According to the statement, the portal will make it significantly easier for entrepreneurs to undertake businesses and activities involving amusement, performances and entertainment.

Speaking at the event held at NDMC Convention Centre, Saxena said that this digital transformation marks a significant leap forward in augmenting "Ease-of-Doing-Business", as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He shared the transformative strides made in rationalising, demystifying and easing the regulation and licensing procedures and processes during the last two years.

To this effect, the LG enumerated the launch of a unified portal for eating and lodging establishments, enhanced timings for bars and restaurants, open-air dining and permission for establishments to operate on a 24x7 basis, amongst others.

He said that the key features of the unified portal include -- simplified application procedures accessible from anywhere via an online platform, simultaneous submission to all concerned agencies for efficient processing, automated updates and notifications to applicants on their application status, easy correction of deficiencies in real-time within the portal, and transparent and streamlined approval process ensuring statutory clearances are obtained promptly.

The LG said, "By embracing technology, we have launched this unified Portal for amusement activities, which will overhaul, simplify and unify the licensing process for venues, including amusement parks, auditoriums, and video game parlours in the national capital." He further said that the licensing unit of Delhi Police, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed the Unified Portal for amusement activities, a transformative platform aimed at enhancing the efficiency of licensing processes across Delhi.

This initiative builds upon the success of the modified unified portal for licensing of eating and lodging establishments, previously launched by the LG in 2023, to now encompass performances at licensed/unlicensed premises, amusement parks, auditoriums, and video game parlours.

"The unified portal streamlines the application process, significantly reducing paperwork and simplifying submission requirements. By integrating various regulatory authorities such as municipal bodies, Delhi Fire Service, and Delhi Police onto a single platform, the portal ensures seamless coordination and real-time processing of applications," he added. PTI BM HIG HIG